Salt Lake area leaders launch push fo...

Salt Lake area leaders launch push for more jail beds, treatment funding

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Drug use amongst the homeless is rampant and in plain sight along 400 West near the Road Home shelter as people try and cope with a number of issues. Joel Hunt a physicians assistant at the 4th Street Clinic treats the homeless and does outreach as he tries to talk to people with substance abuse problems and other medical issues as he does his rounds with many of whom use street drugs to battle depression and/or physical pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Thu Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Wed Peter T 137
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Wed token 46
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed Pam 6
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Wed Labaron 32
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jan 16 Charlie P 105
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Jan 16 Premia 6
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,068 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC