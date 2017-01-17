Salt Lake area leaders launch push for more jail beds, treatment funding

The Salt Lake Tribune) Drug use amongst the homeless is rampant and in plain sight along 400 West near the Road Home shelter as people try and cope with a number of issues. Joel Hunt a physicians assistant at the 4th Street Clinic treats the homeless and does outreach as he tries to talk to people with substance abuse problems and other medical issues as he does his rounds with many of whom use street drugs to battle depression and/or physical pain.

