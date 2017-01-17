S.L. Councilwoman worries Sugar House site might put state funding on shaky ground
Salt Lake City Councilwoman Lisa Adams fears the $7 million cost of the controversial Sugar House homeless resource site may cause Utah lawmakers to hesitate on granting the second tier of $27 million in state funding for homelessness this year. "I'm worried the Legislature may look at as not a good use of their money," Adams told Mayor Jackie Biskupski's chief of staff David Litvack during Tuesday's council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Mon
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC