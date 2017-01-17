S.L. Councilwoman worries Sugar House...

S.L. Councilwoman worries Sugar House site might put state funding on shaky ground

Salt Lake City Councilwoman Lisa Adams fears the $7 million cost of the controversial Sugar House homeless resource site may cause Utah lawmakers to hesitate on granting the second tier of $27 million in state funding for homelessness this year. "I'm worried the Legislature may look at as not a good use of their money," Adams told Mayor Jackie Biskupski's chief of staff David Litvack during Tuesday's council meeting.

