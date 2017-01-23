Review: 'Poor Bastard' in Salt Lake City capitalizes on the wry, insightful humor in Chekhov
U.K.-based RIOT ACT brings Anton Chekhov's rarely produced first play, "Ivanov" , to Salt Lake City in a reimagined production set in rural America. Adapted and directed by artistic director, Whit Hertford, the production is being non-traditionally staged in the basement space of CUAC in downtown Salt Lake City.
