Prosecutors say jury instructions changed the food stamp fraud case against a polygamous sect
The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the FLDS Church walk to Federal Court in Salt Lake City Tuesday Oct. 3 for a two-day hearing to hear testimony from FLDS members and government witnesses to determine whether defendants have a religious right to share their food stamp benefits. The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the FLDS Church walk to Federal Court in Salt Lake City Tuesday Oct. 3 for a two-day hearing to hear testimony from FLDS members and government witnesses to determine whether defendants have a religious right to share their food stamp benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Susan
|15
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Tophlilas
|108
|Orrin hatch
|3 hr
|Tophlilas
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Tophlilas
|32,099
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|Jan 26
|Terry
|17
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC