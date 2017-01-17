President Obama shortens sentences of 3 Utah drug offenders
The Deseret News reports that that Obama has granted 1,715 commutations during his eight years in office, many coming in the final months of his presidency. Last week, he shortened the sentence of Tonya Barney, of Ivins, David Andrew Mortensen, of Salt Lake City, and Kim Davis Beckstrom, of Ogden.
