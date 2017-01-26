Power surge breaks cables for TRAX trains, causing delays
A power surge, followed by an outage, caused cables for TRAX trains to break in two places in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday night. Rides were delayed when the cables broke a few minutes before 8 p.m., said Utah Transit Authority spokesman Remi Barron.
