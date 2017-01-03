Porn companies targeted in bill being...

Porn companies targeted in bill being drafted by Utah state Sen. Todd Weiler

29 min ago

A Utah lawmaker who successfully lobbied to have pornography declared a public health crisis now says he's drafting a bill that would let internet porn addicts sue X-rated companies for causing emotional and psychological damage. State Sen. Todd Weiler , a Republican representing Woods Cross, told reporters this week that he's working on a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at bringing a new layer of accountability to the adult entertainment industry.

