Porn companies targeted in bill being drafted by Utah state Sen. Todd Weiler

A Utah lawmaker who successfully lobbied to have pornography declared a public health crisis now says he's drafting a bill that would let internet porn addicts sue X-rated companies for causing emotional and psychological damage. State Sen. Todd Weiler , a Republican representing Woods Cross, told reporters this week that he's working on a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at bringing a new layer of accountability to the adult entertainment industry.

