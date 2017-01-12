Popular Mormon DJ Kaskade to speak in Salt Lake City next week
Next week, Ryan Gary Raddon, the American DJ known as Kascade, will headline the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit conference scheduled at the Salt Palace on Jan. 19 and 20. Clint Betts, the executive director and editor-in-chief of Silicon Slopes, also announced Kaskade's appearance on social media. We've reached out to Silicon Slopes to find out if Kaskade will perform at the event.
