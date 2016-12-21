Photos: Utah's top leaders sworn in for another term
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, right, rests his hand on a Bible held by his wife, Saysha, as he is sworn in for a new term by Utah Supreme Court Justice John Pearce, left, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday. As the first Monday of the calendar year fell on a state and federal holiday, the governor, lieutenant governor and other constitutional officers were sworn in individually on Monday to maintain the continuation of executive authority in the state.
