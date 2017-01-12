Jeanette Finicum speaks with reporter...

Jeanette Finicum speaks with reporters Saturday, M

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Jeanette Finicum speaks with reporters Saturday, March 5, 2016, during a rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 12 hr charles 46
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 12 hr Obidie 43
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 12 hr Tyma 42
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 13 hr Darlene 104
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Fri yup 5
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Jan 12 The Mormon Doormen 2
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Jan 12 Maggie 5
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC