Parents Welcome New Yeara s Twins Bor...

Parents Welcome New Yeara s Twins Born Minutes Apart, in Different Years

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Utah couple Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle welcomed New Year's identical twins born in different years: the oldest in 2016, and the other, minutes later, in 2017. Baby James came into the world Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., while younger brother Matthew arrived Jan. 1 at 12:01, making him the first baby born in the state in the new year, officials at Davis Hospital and Medical Center told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utah sucks 2 hr Guest 14
Vote for Hillary 2 hr Guest 74
Tiny House Village In SLC Sun HMadison10 1
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Dec 31 Roland 40
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Dec 31 Kathy 88
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Dec 29 Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 153
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Salt Lake County was issued at January 02 at 9:42PM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,551,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC