Parents Welcome New Yeara s Twins Born Minutes Apart, in Different Years
Utah couple Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle welcomed New Year's identical twins born in different years: the oldest in 2016, and the other, minutes later, in 2017. Baby James came into the world Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., while younger brother Matthew arrived Jan. 1 at 12:01, making him the first baby born in the state in the new year, officials at Davis Hospital and Medical Center told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah sucks
|2 hr
|Guest
|14
|Vote for Hillary
|2 hr
|Guest
|74
|Tiny House Village In SLC
|Sun
|HMadison10
|1
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Roland
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Dec 31
|Kathy
|88
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC