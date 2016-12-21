Parents Welcome New Yeara s Twins Born Minutes Apart, in Different Years

Utah couple Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle welcomed New Year's identical twins born in different years: the oldest in 2016, and the other, minutes later, in 2017. Baby James came into the world Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., while younger brother Matthew arrived Jan. 1 at 12:01, making him the first baby born in the state in the new year, officials at Davis Hospital and Medical Center told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX-TV.

