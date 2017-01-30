Op-ed: I'm not Muslim, but why should it matter if I were?
I was recently accused of stealing a bottle of water at a grocery store in Salt Lake City. After the police frisked and exonerated me, a bystander jokingly inferred that my beard may have triggered something.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Susan
|15
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Tophlilas
|108
|Orrin hatch
|17 hr
|Tophlilas
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|17 hr
|Tophlilas
|32,099
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|Jan 26
|Terry
|17
