Officials: National park in Utah burs...

Officials: National park in Utah bursting, even in winter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Officials at southern Utah's Zion National Park say they're being overrun by visitors, even during the usual winter lull. Rangers have had to block tour buses and oversize vehicles from Zion Canyon to control the crowds during the holiday season and close the road, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiny House Village In SLC 19 hr HMadison10 1
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Sat Roland 40
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Sat Kathy 88
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Dec 29 Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 153
brickstone on 33rd Dec 29 DixonJr 8
Utah sucks Dec 29 Nancy G 13
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC