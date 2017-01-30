News roundup: Trump's allies are readying for a Supreme Court nominee fight
Trump's allies are readying for a Supreme Court nominee fight. Utahns protest refugee ban while Utah officials raise concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|justin brillhart
|32,097
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Sun
|RjosephA
|12
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Wahla
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|Jan 26
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 26
|Jacklynn
|107
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC