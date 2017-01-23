National center seeks public's help locating missing, endangered teen

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who it believes may be in the Salt Lake City area. Kayli Stratton went missing more than a year ago on Jan. 22, 2016, from her home in Magna, according to officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

