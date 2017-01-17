Member of Ute Indian Tribe charged with murder in federal court
Trent Sowsonicut, 27, of Ft. Duchesne, Uintah County, was charged in Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court on Wednesday with murder in the second degree on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation, and use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.
