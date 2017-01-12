McAdams, Biskupski meet to work through tensions

The day after tensions flared between Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams over plans to overhaul homeless services and close the downtown Road Home shelter, both mayors say they're working together to straighten out their differences. The two mayors met together with House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and Senate President Wayne Neiderhauser Thursday afternoon - a meeting Biskupski said has aligned their goals.

