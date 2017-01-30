Mayor proposes order for releasing police body camera videos

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Monday announced a proposal that would require body camera video from Salt Lake police officers involved in critical incidents to be released publicly within six months. "The draft policy is designed to make clear the mechanism of when and how Salt Lake City will release information on critical incidents, and sets an expectation on investigating agencies to be transparent and accommodating of the public interest," the mayor's office said in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.