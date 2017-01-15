Maybe Teaching Special Ed Doesn't Have To Be So Hard
Stephanie Johnson works with a student at the Renaissance Academy, a charter school in Lehi, Utah. Dan Krauss for NPR hide caption She was in her third year teaching special education at a junior high school in Lindon, Utah, about 40 minutes south of Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|charles
|46
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|7 hr
|Obidie
|43
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|7 hr
|Tyma
|42
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|8 hr
|Darlene
|104
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Fri
|yup
|5
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Jan 12
|The Mormon Doormen
|2
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 12
|Maggie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC