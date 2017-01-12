'Loyalty to truth': Newsman brings rare qualities to role as next Deseret News editor

It was the winter of 1978 and Doug Wilks was sitting on the top floor restaurant of the Hotel Utah listening to his father explain why he was getting a divorce, leaving their family, and moving to London. Wilks and his older brother, both students at Brigham Young University, had chosen this restaurant because they were unfamiliar with Salt Lake City and didn't know where else to eat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.