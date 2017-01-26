Local music: Sunday benefit at Urban Lounge to celebrate local musician, raise suicide awareness
The One Civilian Project is a nonprofit organization looking to raise funds to make a documentary about the death of local musician "Clayton Carr Civilian" in the hopes of bolstering the conversation about suicide awareness and prevention. A benefit is taking place Sunday at 8 p.m. at Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, including DJs, live music, sales of Carr's CDs, a raffle, and a silent auction for some paintings, including this one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|23 hr
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|23 hr
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Jacklynn
|107
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Felisha
|32,094
|Orrin hatch
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC