Local music: Sunday benefit at Urban ...

Local music: Sunday benefit at Urban Lounge to celebrate local musician, raise suicide awareness

7 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The One Civilian Project is a nonprofit organization looking to raise funds to make a documentary about the death of local musician "Clayton Carr Civilian" in the hopes of bolstering the conversation about suicide awareness and prevention. A benefit is taking place Sunday at 8 p.m. at Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, including DJs, live music, sales of Carr's CDs, a raffle, and a silent auction for some paintings, including this one.

