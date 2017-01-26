Local music: Sunday benefit at Urban Lounge to celebrate local musician, raise suicide awareness

The One Civilian Project is a nonprofit organization looking to raise funds to make a documentary about the death of local musician "Clayton Carr Civilian" in the hopes of bolstering the conversation about suicide awareness and prevention. A benefit is taking place Sunday at 8 p.m. at Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, including DJs, live music, sales of Carr's CDs, a raffle, and a silent auction for some paintings, including this one.

