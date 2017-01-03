Live music stirs up more magic for Harry Potter on the big screen
Fifteen years after the first Harry Potter movie opened, the film hit the big screen in Salt Lake City again. KSL went behind the scenes as dozens of musical friends got ready to accompany the boy wizard on his inaugural visit to Hogwarts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|6 hr
|Sammy
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 7
|Evaginl
|98
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 6
|Donald
|42
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 6
|Germaign
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Jan 6
|Lester
|79
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|Jan 4
|Mazda7674
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC