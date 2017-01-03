Live music stirs up more magic for Ha...

Live music stirs up more magic for Harry Potter on the big screen

Fifteen years after the first Harry Potter movie opened, the film hit the big screen in Salt Lake City again. KSL went behind the scenes as dozens of musical friends got ready to accompany the boy wizard on his inaugural visit to Hogwarts.

