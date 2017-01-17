LifeFlight paramedic killed in auto crash, nurse seriously injured
An Intermountain LifeFlight paramedic was killed and a nurse seriously injured in a head-on automobile crash Sunday morning near Strawberry Reservoir. The victim was identified as Tyler L. Mason, 29, of Plain City.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
