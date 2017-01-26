Letter: Mayor must be held responsibl...

Letter: Mayor must be held responsible for site selection

14 hrs ago

I attended the Salt Lake City mayor's planning meeting at Nibley Park School on Jan. 18 to confront city staff regarding the recent homeless resource center site selections. Mike Ackerlow was the staffer assigned to answer my questions.

