Letter: Let readers decide whether to read Keillor
To answer William Bradford's questions : Yes, there are many readers who appreciate the intellectual stimulation and humor found in Garrison Keillor's column. We should thank The Salt Lake City Tribune and The Washington Post for providing the entertaining column.
