(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune...

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Teresa Salazar with the...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Teresa Salazar with the consulate and Sara Carbajal with the Alliance Community Services listen as immigration attorney Marlene Gonzalez shares legal issues affecting potential clients of VAIM. VAIM will seek to create and maintain close partnerships with social, educational and governmental organizations that work in favor of Mexican and Latina women in the states of Utah and Wyoming.The Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City launched a new service focusing on women's issues, called la Ventanilla de AtenciA3n Integral a la Mujer or VAIM .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orrin hatch 6 hr Trump 3
Utah sucks Tue Paris 16
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Mon Doug 8
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Mon Lisa 28,899
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jan 23 Cheryl 32,093
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jan 23 Cindy 106
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Jan 23 Brad 13
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC