(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Teresa Salazar with the...

The Salt Lake Tribune) l-r Teresa Salazar with the consulate and Sara Carbajal with the Alliance Community Services listen as immigration attorney Marlene Gonzalez shares legal issues affecting potential clients of VAIM. VAIM will seek to create and maintain close partnerships with social, educational and governmental organizations that work in favor of Mexican and Latina women in the states of Utah and Wyoming.The Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City launched a new service focusing on women's issues, called la Ventanilla de AtenciA3n Integral a la Mujer or VAIM .

