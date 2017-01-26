Lawmakers: Medical marijuana push to focus on research
Sen. Brian E. Shiozawa, left, R-Salt Lake, shakes hands with Rep. Brad Daw, center, R-Orem, while Sen. Evan J. Vickers, left rear, R-Cedar City, and Rep. Gage Froerer, right rear, R- Huntsville, look on following a medical marijuana news conference at the Utah State Capitol Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers have decided to scale back their plans for medical marijuana legislation, opting to focus on research this year rather than making any policy decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|19 hr
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|19 hr
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|19 hr
|Jacklynn
|107
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Orrin hatch
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC