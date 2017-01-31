Lawmaker revives telemedicine bill th...

Lawmaker revives telemedicine bill that could restrict abortions

A bill that seeks to expand telemedicine services in Utah found itself at the center of a debate over abortion Monday. Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, who presented HB154 to the House Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee, said the bill is meant to modernize the reimbursement models for doctors who offer their services via teleconference.

