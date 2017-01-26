Lawmaker: Colleges must have confidential assault counseling
Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, is working on new statewide rules requiring college counselors to keep sex abuse reports confidential. The move comes after BYU faced significant backlash when it was revealed that some reported assault information was shared with the school's honor code office.
