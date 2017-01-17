Lab tests show elephant DNA may be key to fighting cancer, says Utah researcher

Dr. Joshua Schiffman, left, and Schiffman Labs team member Lauren Donovan, lab specialist, look at human cancer cells reacting elephant p53 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City Friday January 6, 2017. Team members have spent the past year testing the elephant p53 in human cancer cells and have found that human tumor cells die very quickly when exposed to the EP53.

