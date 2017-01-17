Lab tests show elephant DNA may be key to fighting cancer, says Utah researcher
Dr. Joshua Schiffman, left, and Schiffman Labs team member Lauren Donovan, lab specialist, look at human cancer cells reacting elephant p53 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City Friday January 6, 2017. Team members have spent the past year testing the elephant p53 in human cancer cells and have found that human tumor cells die very quickly when exposed to the EP53.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|16 hr
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|19 hr
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|21 hr
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|22 hr
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|22 hr
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC