KUUU (U92)/Salt Lake City Joins The Tino Cochino Radio Party

BROADWAY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUUU /SALT LAKE CITY is the latest station to add TINO COCHINO RADIO to its lineup. TINO COCHINO RADIO will air weeknights from 10p-2am with on-air, on-line and TV content for the station.

