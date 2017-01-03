Judge won't dismiss lawsuit over alle...

Judge won't dismiss lawsuit over alleged NSA Olympic spying

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A judge refused Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the National Security Agency conducted a mass warrantless surveillance program during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby decided to let the case from a former mayor proceed, rejecting NSA's arguments that it should be dismissed because the allegations are implausible.

