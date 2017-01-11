Judge tosses lawsuit against Warren J...

Judge tosses lawsuit against Warren Jeffs from ex-members of polygamous group

A judge threw out a lawsuit Wednesday against polygamous leader Warren Jeffs that took aim at the group's longtime Utah law firm by saying attorneys created a veneer that helped perpetuate abuses like child labor and underage marriage. U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart decided the claims from more than 20 former members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church are too old to be decided in court.

