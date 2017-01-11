Judge tosses lawsuit against Warren Jeffs from ex-members of polygamous group
A judge threw out a lawsuit Wednesday against polygamous leader Warren Jeffs that took aim at the group's longtime Utah law firm by saying attorneys created a veneer that helped perpetuate abuses like child labor and underage marriage. U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart decided the claims from more than 20 former members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church are too old to be decided in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary
|8 hr
|Lillian
|80
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|8 hr
|Stormin Mormon
|101
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Stormin Mormon
|9
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|34
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Jusmysecert
|43
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|20 hr
|Gas n Fire
|4
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|20 hr
|wake up fast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC