Judge tosses lawsuit against attorneys for polygamous group

A judge threw out a lawsuit Wednesday against polygamous leader Warren Jeffs that claimed the sect's longtime Utah law firm created a veneer that helped perpetuate abuses such as child labor and underage marriage. U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart decided that lawyers who represented leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints were not responsible for alleged misdeeds by the secretive group based on the Utah-Arizona border.

