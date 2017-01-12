Judge tosses lawsuit against attorneys for polygamous group
A judge threw out a lawsuit Wednesday against polygamous leader Warren Jeffs that claimed the sect's longtime Utah law firm created a veneer that helped perpetuate abuses such as child labor and underage marriage. U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart decided that lawyers who represented leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints were not responsible for alleged misdeeds by the secretive group based on the Utah-Arizona border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Stephanie
|35
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Dahalu
|10
|Vote for Hillary
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|81
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|19 hr
|Stormin Mormon
|101
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|Jusmysecert
|43
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Wed
|Gas n Fire
|4
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Wed
|wake up fast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC