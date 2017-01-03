Jay Evensen: Salt Lake City went about homeless site selection all wrong

Virtually every meeting or interview I had last year with people involved in solving the Wasatch Front's homeless problem came around to these questions: How do you decide where to put new shelters, given that neighbors are bound to protest? How do you convince folks who have invested their lives, their families and their money into a house that the disaster zone the city allowed to fester for years around the Road Home Shelter on Rio Grande Street won't simply be re-created in their neighborhood? Now we know the answer. Salt Lake City decided the best way to proceed was to work backwards.

