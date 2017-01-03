Jay Evensen: Salt Lake City went abou...

Jay Evensen: Salt Lake City went about homeless site selection all wrong

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Virtually every meeting or interview I had last year with people involved in solving the Wasatch Front's homeless problem came around to these questions: How do you decide where to put new shelters, given that neighbors are bound to protest? How do you convince folks who have invested their lives, their families and their money into a house that the disaster zone the city allowed to fester for years around the Road Home Shelter on Rio Grande Street won't simply be re-created in their neighborhood? Now we know the answer. Salt Lake City decided the best way to proceed was to work backwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 10 hr Repent Repent 1
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Wed Pope Closet Emeritus 156
News Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13) Wed Mazda7674 6
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Wed John L 41
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Wed Propagandist 34
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Wed Gail 92
Vote for Hillary Jan 2 Labouj 75
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 05 at 5:45AM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC