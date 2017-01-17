Intermountain Healthcare laying off 5...

Intermountain Healthcare laying off 52 employees

Intermountain Healthcare is laying off more than 50 software engineers, opting to use an outside supplier to develop information-technology applications. The Salt Lake City-based health care system informed 52 employees at its West Valley location of the move last week, according to an email from Daron Coowley, Intermountain spokesman.

