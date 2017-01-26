Interfaith Month offers families opportunities to learn about other faiths
Ellie Thompson had an interfaith awakening nearly five years ago. She was visiting a former mosque in Cordoba, Spain, and found herself worrying about Muslims who were no longer able to worship at the site, which had become a Catholic cathedral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|17 hr
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|17 hr
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Jacklynn
|107
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|21 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Orrin hatch
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC