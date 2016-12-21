In our opinion: Prison planners must be realistic about assessing future capacity demands
The head of the Utah Department of Corrections says he is "nervous" about the possibility of having too few beds in the new state prison under development in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City. The Corrections head is justifiably worried the state could find itself in a situation it has certainly been in before, in which the inmate population swells to a point that it exceeds capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary
|12 hr
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|12 hr
|Robb
|9
|Utah sucks
|12 hr
|Rebecca
|15
|Tiny House Village In SLC
|Sun
|HMadison10
|1
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Roland
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Dec 31
|Kathy
|88
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC