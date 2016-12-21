In our opinion: Prison planners must ...

In our opinion: Prison planners must be realistic about assessing future capacity demands

The head of the Utah Department of Corrections says he is "nervous" about the possibility of having too few beds in the new state prison under development in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City. The Corrections head is justifiably worried the state could find itself in a situation it has certainly been in before, in which the inmate population swells to a point that it exceeds capacity.

