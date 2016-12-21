In our opinion: Deseret News 2016 Heroes

In our opinion: Deseret News 2016 Heroes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Officer Douglas Barney - Officer Cody Brotherson - Bountiful's Mueller Park parents - Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox - Palmer DePaulis - Dave Durocher - Trooper Eric Ellsworth - Joseph Grenny - Reno and Sunny Mahe - Julie McAdams - Matt Minkevitch - Gail Miller - Saborn Va - Lola Zagey The Deseret News staff and editors nominated individuals who during this year inspired others or overcame adversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Sat Roland 40
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Sat Kathy 88
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Thu Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Dec 29 Kasick of Pancakes 153
brickstone on 33rd Dec 29 DixonJr 8
Utah sucks Dec 29 Nancy G 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Dec 28 Frangelica 42
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC