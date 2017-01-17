Hundreds march to state Capitol to protest President Trump
Several hundred protesters marched through the streets of Salt Lake City Friday evening to express their dissatisfaction with newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. The throng, rife with chants of "Dump Trump" and "Impeach Trump," started at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building and made its way up to the steps of the state Capitol.
