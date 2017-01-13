Hundreds brave snowstorm to rally legislators to clean up Utah air

Undeterred by snow, hundreds rallied at the state Capitol on Saturday calling for lawmakers to make "no excuses" when it comes to clearing Utah's air. Coming in between the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday and the kickoff of the Utah legislative session on Monday, speakers drew resounding cheers as they cried for the many clean air proposals to come to Capitol Hill to finally be made law.

