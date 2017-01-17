How evolving boundaries can impact assisted suicide debate

If you want people to not want to die, you have to make it less burdensome for them to stay alive and for their loved ones to care for them. A thin, spry and stylish 67-year-old with a lilting South African accent, short-cropped hair and dangling earrings, Gerda Saunders has for the past several years been planning her death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.