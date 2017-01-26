House Speaker offers proof he didn't ...

House Speaker offers proof he didn't attend secret meeting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

House Speaker Greg Hughes provided a list Thursday of his activities in Utah during the time a key witness in the John Swallow criminal case claims the Draper Republican attended a secret meeting in California eight years ago. Marc Sessions Jenson testified at a court hearing Tuesday that Hughes and then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, attended a meeting involving Utah Transit Authority officials and developers in his Corona Del Mar office on an unspecificied day between June 3 and June 8 or 9. Hughes was not speaker, but was a legislator and UTA board chairman at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 14 hr Terry 47
Utah sucks 14 hr Terry 17
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 14 hr Jacklynn 107
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 18 hr Felisha 32,094
Orrin hatch Thu Trump 3
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jan 23 Doug 8
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Jan 23 Lisa 28,899
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC