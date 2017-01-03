Homeless site purchases, construction...

Homeless site purchases, construction projections already exceeding $50M

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Of the one-time, $20 million the Utah Legislature has promised to Salt Lake City for land purchase and construction of four new homeless resource centers, the city has already spent half - on two of the sites. That leaves only $10 million in state money over the next three years to spend on not only two other sites, but also an estimated $40 million in construction costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Sat Ellahi 35
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Sat Evaginl 98
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Fri Donald 42
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Fri Germaign 2
Vote for Hillary Fri Lester 79
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 5 Abigail 157
News Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13) Jan 4 Mazda7674 6
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 08 at 7:38AM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC