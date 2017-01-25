Herbert's inauguration cost $50K in p...

Herbert's inauguration cost $50K in public, private money

New data show Gov. Gary Herbert's inauguration cost about $50,000 and was paid for with private donations and public money. That's similar to what most recent inaugurations have cost, with the exception of Jon Huntsman Jr.'s elaborate, three-day bash in 2005 topping $100,000.

