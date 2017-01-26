Greg Hughes might be the most powerful man in Utah politics, if he could just stay out of trouble
Two weeks before this year's legislative session, Greg Hughes was in his office on Capitol Hill, carrying himself like a king holding court. As usual, the Utah speaker of the House was impeccably dressed, wearing one of his shirts monogrammed with his self-given nickname: LB - "Lucky Bastard."
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|19 hr
|RjosephA
|12
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Sun
|Lotteries Abandon...
|32,096
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Wahla
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|Jan 26
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 26
|Jacklynn
|107
