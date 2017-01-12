GOED incentives to help create 479 new jobs
The Governor's Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that two companies received approval for over $1.7 million in tax incentives that will create nearly 480 jobs in the Beehive State. Packsize International announced the on-demand packaging company will expand its Utah operations, adding up to 354 jobs while making an estimated $9.2 million in capital investment over a seven-year period.
