GOED incentives to help create 479 ne...

GOED incentives to help create 479 new jobs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Governor's Office of Economic Development announced Thursday that two companies received approval for over $1.7 million in tax incentives that will create nearly 480 jobs in the Beehive State. Packsize International announced the on-demand packaging company will expand its Utah operations, adding up to 354 jobs while making an estimated $9.2 million in capital investment over a seven-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 12 hr Jusmysecert 45
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 19 hr NotPoliticallyCor... 103
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) 20 hr The Mormon Doormen 2
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Thu Maggie 5
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Thu Stephanie 35
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Thu Dahalu 10
Vote for Hillary Thu Go Blue Forever 81
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC