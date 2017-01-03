(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Chief Deputy for...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Chief Deputy for Utah Attorney General Kirk Torgensen, center, appears at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, alongside attorney's Matt Lewis, left, and Brett Tolman, as they ask for an immediate release of Torgensen after prosecutors had him arrested to ensure he would show up for the February trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow. Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills ordered Torgensen be released, surrender his passport and appear in Utah on Feb. 8, 9, 10, to serve as a witness for prosecutors in Swallow's case.
