(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake T...

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Crews work to install a...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Crews work to install a total of four electric car charging stations at Liberty park in Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The city is upgrading its six current electric car charging stations and adding more, giving electric car owners a total of 28 city-owned charge ports within city boundaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 10 hr Cheryl 32,093
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 10 hr Cindy 106
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 10 hr Brad 13
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 23 hr shopper 7
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Jan 20 slyn 11
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Jan 19 Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 23 at 5:27AM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC