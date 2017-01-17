Former UTOPIA employee charged with using public money to buy $51K in iTunes cards

The former human resources manager of an ultra high-speed fiber-optic network in Utah has been charged with misusing public money, including the purchase of $51,000 in iTunes cards, according to charging documents. Gloria Cortes, 52, of Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with communications fraud and misuse of public money, both second-degree felonies.

